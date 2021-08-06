Clean Yield Group Purchases Shares of 739 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4,288.9% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,765 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,734 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $111,952,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $236.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $176.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.26. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $198.37 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

