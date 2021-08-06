Clean Yield Group Makes New Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $34.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.36.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

