Clean Yield Group Invests $116,000 in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 5.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 73.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50,241 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

