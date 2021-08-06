Clean Yield Group Buys Shares of 2,794 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,910,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 129,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,318,000 after purchasing an additional 16,590 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.31. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

