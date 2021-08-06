Clean Yield Group Acquires New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $413.16.

NYSE MA opened at $371.94 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $373.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

