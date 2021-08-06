Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) PT Raised to $36.00

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CLAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Get Clarus alerts:

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $922.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clarus has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.29.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clarus will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 5,020 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $126,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,917 shares of company stock worth $599,036. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Clarus by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,045,000 after buying an additional 351,366 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 642,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 46,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,904 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clarus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.