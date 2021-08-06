City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 8.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in City Office REIT by 35.6% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in City Office REIT by 22.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 7,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIO opened at $13.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.90 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.63. City Office REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.77. City Office REIT had a net margin of 32.78% and a return on equity of 16.22%. As a group, analysts expect that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

CIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.40.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

