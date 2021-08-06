Citigroup Increases Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $120.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target boosted by analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s previous close.

PWR has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.82.

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $92.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.44. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,215,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 209.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after buying an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,990,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

