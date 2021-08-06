Citigroup Increases Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $88.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nomura started coverage on shares of Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.38.

LYFT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,757,628. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lyft has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $68.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 75.40%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 4,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $242,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $22,146,000 after acquiring an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 32,087 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at $364,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

