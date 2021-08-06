Citigroup Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $51.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.
Shares of CFLT opened at $40.25 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.