Citigroup Increases Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $51.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFLT. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Shares of CFLT opened at $40.25 on Friday. Confluent has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $57.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

