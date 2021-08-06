Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDJ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGDJ. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $541,000. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter.

SGDJ opened at $44.00 on Friday. Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.65.

