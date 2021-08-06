Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Western New England Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WNEB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,440,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 5.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,764,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,878,000 after purchasing an additional 85,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 14.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $9.24.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

