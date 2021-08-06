Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MRM opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99.

Get MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies alerts:

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Profile

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc provides holistic healthcare services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Relaxation Salon and Digital Preventative Healthcare. The Relaxation Salon segment own, develops, operates, franchises, and supports relaxation salons, which provide finger-pressure style bodywork therapy, stretch therapy, and posture and joint alignment, as well as physical therapy elements; and various individual services, including anti-fatigue therapy, athletic support therapy, slim-down therapy, and reflexology.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.