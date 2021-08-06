Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MRM opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99.
MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Profile
Further Reading: Strike Price
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MRM).
Receive News & Ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.