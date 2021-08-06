Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 119.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autolus Therapeutics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AUTL. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $62,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 13,170 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ AUTL opened at $5.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $16.78.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

