CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,128,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CIT Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,966,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,660,000 after buying an additional 762,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,506,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,148,000 after buying an additional 531,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CIT Group by 1,722.1% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 308,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,887,000 after buying an additional 291,502 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.69.

Shares of CIT opened at $50.76 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $55.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.85. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -200.00%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

