Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (OTCMKTS:CNNWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on Cineworld Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNNWF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.90. 35,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,924. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.10. Cineworld Group has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.77.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

