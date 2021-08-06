Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lessened its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Cigna were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,859 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after acquiring an additional 189,001 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,188,694 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $287,355,000 after acquiring an additional 520,573 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,950 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,831. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $158.84 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

In other Cigna news, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $254.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.84.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

