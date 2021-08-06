CIBC Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.50.

Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,297. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.07. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cascades will post 1.9312722 EPS for the current year.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

