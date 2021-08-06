CIBC Lowers Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$18.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective cut by analysts at CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CAS. Scotiabank upgraded Cascades from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cascades to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Cascades from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Cascades from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.50.
Shares of TSE:CAS traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,297. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.07. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$13.06 and a 12-month high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.60.
About Cascades
Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.
