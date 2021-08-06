Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.83.
Churchill Downs stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.
