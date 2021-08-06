Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) from a c rating to a b rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CHDN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.83.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $191.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 1.33. Churchill Downs has a 1 year low of $147.06 and a 1 year high of $258.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.80.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 67.11%. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

