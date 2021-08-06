ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ChromaDex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CDXC opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a market capitalization of $593.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.28.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 87.50% and a negative net margin of 37.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

