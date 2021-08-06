Chimpion Price Tops $2.81 on Major Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. Chimpion has a total market cap of $89.05 million and approximately $804,999.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $2.81 or 0.00006559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chimpion Coin Profile

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

