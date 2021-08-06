CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 1,014 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PB stock opened at $69.18 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 43.00%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

