CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $491,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,003 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $538.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.02 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $492.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

