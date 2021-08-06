CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Invests $450,000 in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 16.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $18,462,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 6.0% in the first quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Baidu by 6.3% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $165.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.59 and a 52 week high of $354.82.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.74.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

