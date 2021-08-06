CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen raised Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Flowserve stock opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.77. Flowserve Co. has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

