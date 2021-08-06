Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.

CHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday.

CHW stock opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.69.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesswood Group will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

