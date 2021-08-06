Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) PT Raised to C$16.00

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.22% from the stock’s previous close.
CHW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$11.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research report on Wednesday.
CHW stock opened at C$11.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.85, a current ratio of 46.58 and a quick ratio of 44.36. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$4.74 and a twelve month high of C$13.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$188.25 million and a PE ratio of 11.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.69.
In other news, Director Michael Eric Prenzlow sold 5,000 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$70,991.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$683,293.96. Also, Director Gary Souverein purchased 2,400 shares of Chesswood Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,481.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 320,757 shares in the company, valued at C$4,742,071.49.
About Chesswood Group
Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.
