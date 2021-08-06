Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPK. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $129.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $129.91.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,628,000 after buying an additional 124,247 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,938,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 239,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,799,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

