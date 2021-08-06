Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.200-$18.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CHE traded down $4.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $464.82. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,687. Chemed has a 52 week low of $417.41 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $479.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.31. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.40% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $532.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $604.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other Chemed news, Director Thomas P. Rice sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.47, for a total value of $388,937.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,294.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total value of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,554.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,549 shares of company stock worth $3,195,256. 3.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

