Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
CLDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $139,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Equities analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.
