ChatCoin (CHAT) Price Hits $0.0027

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 32.3% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $78,225.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,362.41 or 1.00319258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00031847 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006293 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00069075 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000835 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00011658 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002490 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000642 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

