Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL stock traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.97. The company had a trading volume of 447,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,823. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $371.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $197.33 and a 12-month high of $420.25.

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $363.43.

In other news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.17, for a total transaction of $2,573,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,088 shares in the company, valued at $75,870,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,248 shares of company stock worth $6,138,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

