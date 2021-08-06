Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) PT Raised to $461.00 at Robert W. Baird

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $410.00 to $461.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $352.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $406.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,823. The company has a 50 day moving average of $371.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $197.33 and a one year high of $420.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 371 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $118,742.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,061.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total value of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,317. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

