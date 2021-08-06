Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ALNY opened at $193.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.70. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $194.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61). The company had revenue of $220.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.66 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 128.96% and a negative return on equity of 84.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total transaction of $4,443,773.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,530,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 1,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $267,036.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $790,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,224,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,319,000 after purchasing an additional 149,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,012,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 288,765 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,160,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,627,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $229,733,000 after acquiring an additional 23,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,604,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,590,000 after acquiring an additional 140,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.