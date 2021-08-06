ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.04 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. ChannelAdvisor updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

ECOM stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.45. 280,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,821. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.97 million, a PE ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 0.83. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

In other ChannelAdvisor news, Director M Scot Wingo sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $616,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,366 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,326.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Janet Raye Cowell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $457,000.00. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

