CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28, Fidelity Earnings reports. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CFBK traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $23.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 2.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

About CF Bankshares

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

