CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Position Reduced by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 65.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CEVA worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in CEVA by 133.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of CEVA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

CEVA stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. CEVA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -237.29, a PEG ratio of 163.27 and a beta of 1.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Boukaya sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $101,538.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

