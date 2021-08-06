Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.13, but opened at $5.78. Cerus shares last traded at $6.24, with a volume of 61,875 shares.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 60.20% and a negative net margin of 57.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $80,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cerus by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 20.1% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cerus by 36.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 381,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

