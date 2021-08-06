Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.71 million, a P/E ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.72. Ceragon Networks has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRNT. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 13.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

