Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.690-$0.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.15 billion-$10.15 billion.

Shares of CJPRY opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.67. Central Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $17.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Japan Railway from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as operates a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

