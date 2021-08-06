Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.620-$ EPS.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.03. 1,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,440. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

