Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Purchased by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,482 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,659,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,254,000 after acquiring an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 150,074 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 254,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,777,000 after acquiring an additional 31,915 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after acquiring an additional 66,558 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CENT. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $642,252.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,805.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock worth $1,029,128 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $48.50. 1,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $62.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

