Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.620-$ EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. 834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,462. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $62.91.

In related news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $33,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,805.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel George A. Yuhas sold 11,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $642,252.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,128. Insiders own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CENT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

