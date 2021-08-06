Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.050-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $123.30 billion-$125.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $120.76 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Get Centene alerts:

NYSE CNC traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.18.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.