Centamin’s (CEY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 138 ($1.80) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 126 ($1.65).

Shares of LON CEY traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 101.65 ($1.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,513,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,129,977. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 99.60 ($1.30) and a one year high of GBX 229.50 ($3.00). The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.25%.

About Centamin

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

