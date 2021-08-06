Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Centamin plc (TSE:CEE) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.04.

CEE stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$1.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,452. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.60. Centamin has a 12-month low of C$1.72 and a 12-month high of C$3.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.84.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

