CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CEMEX is one of the largest cement companies in the world, with close to 78 million metric tons of production capacity. Through operating subsidiaries in four continents, they are engaged in the production, distribution, marketing and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates and clinker. They are also the world’s leading producer of white cement and the world’s largest trader of cement and clinker. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

Shares of CEMEX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. 6,689,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,584,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18. CEMEX has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in CEMEX by 86.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEMEX

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

