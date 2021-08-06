CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) – Research analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCL Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Pi Financial also issued estimates for CCL Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.35 billion.

