CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO Sells $1,746,180.00 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:CBRE traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.75. 978,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,638. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.08 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after buying an additional 1,596,982 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.