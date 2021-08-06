CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) Trading Down 7.4%

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) traded down 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 220,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 895,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12.

About CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ)

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 106 properties totaling 65.7 million square feet across 25 states, including 64 high quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 8 properties managed for third parties.

