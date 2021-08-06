Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $405.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $385.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Carvana from $336.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $337.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $306.31. Carvana has a 12 month low of $158.25 and a 12 month high of $344.32. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.39 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 3.78.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.26, for a total value of $19,935,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,551,579 shares of company stock valued at $460,652,417 in the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,079,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,790,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

